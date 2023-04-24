Guaidó travels to Colombia ahead of Venezuela-focused summit

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he has crossed the border into Colombia on foot to seek a meeting with international delegations gathering there for a conference focused on his country’s political crisis. Guaidó is one of the most recognizable figures of Venezuela’s opposition and a presidential hopeful. He announced his trip to Colombia in a statement Monday. His campaign told The Associated Press he crossed the border through one of the bridges connecting the neighboring South American countries. Tuesday’s international conference organized by Colombian President Gustavo Petro is meant to jumpstart stalled official negotiations between the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his adversaries.

