At White House, ‘L Word’ cast praises Biden’s LGBTQ record

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cast members and the creator of the Showtime series “The L Word” are praising President Joe Biden for his support of LGBTQ rights. The groundbreaking show followed the lives of lesbian friends in Los Angeles, struggling with romance and careers. Actors Leisha Hailey, Jennifer Beals and Katherine Moennig and executive producer Ilene Chaiken joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the first openly gay woman to hold the job, at a press briefing Tuesday in honor of Lesbian Visibility Week. Chaiken said the LGBTQ community is “painfully aware that our struggles are far from over,” citing book bans and attacks on members of the community.

