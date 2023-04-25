Australian leader to host Biden, Kishida, Modi at May summit

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will host President Joe Biden and the leaders of India and Japan for a security summit next month. The meeting at the Sydney Opera House on May 24 will be Australia’s first time hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit. It will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Albanese attended a summit in Tokyo hours after he was sworn in as prime minister following elections last year. Albanese said the Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific and he looked forward to their discussions.

