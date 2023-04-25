Brazil’s Lula visits Spain with Mercosur deal on agenda
By JENNIFER O’MAHONY and DAVID BILLER
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived in Spain on the second stop of a European tour aimed at resetting relations and making progress on a trade deal between the European and South American bloc Mercosur. Lula spent five days in Portugal before heading to Madrid to attend a business forum in Madrid on Tuesday. He will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI on Wednesday. The pending EU-Mercosur trade deal will be high on the agenda. The 27-member European Union completed negotiations with Mercosur in 2019. But ratification has stalled. Mercosur is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.