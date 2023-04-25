Brazil’s Lula visits Spain with Mercosur deal on agenda

MADRID (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has arrived in Spain on the second stop of a European tour aimed at resetting relations and making progress on a trade deal between the European and South American bloc Mercosur. Lula spent five days in Portugal before heading to Madrid to attend a business forum in Madrid on Tuesday. He will meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and King Felipe VI on Wednesday. The pending EU-Mercosur trade deal will be high on the agenda. The 27-member European Union completed negotiations with Mercosur in 2019. But ratification has stalled. Mercosur is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay.

By JENNIFER O’MAHONY and DAVID BILLER Associated Press

