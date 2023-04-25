Colombia hosts conference on Venezuela’s political crisis

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Diplomats from 20 countries have gathered in Colombia for a conference in on the political crisis in Venezuela, where Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration has strengthened its autocratic rule despite international efforts to expand political freedoms in the South American nation. Tuesday’s conference is hosted by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who has called for sanctions on Venezuela’s government to be lifted, but also for policies that ensure “more democracy” in Venezuela.

