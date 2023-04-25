For Flatley, Sikora Golden Gloves led to success beyond ring

CHICAGO (AP) — Dancer Michael Flatley and actor Joseph Sikora credit the lessons they learned from boxing for their success in the entertainment world. Both competed in the Chicago Golden Gloves event when they were younger. The event is marking its 100th anniversary this year. Flatley considered turning pro before going on to create the “Riverdance” and “Lord of the Dance” shows. He says boxing taught him the value of hard work and determination. Fellow Chicago native Sikora echoed that while saying ”99% is showing up.” He stars as convicted drug dealer Tommy Egan in the Starz series “Power.”

