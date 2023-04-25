Jailed strongman’s whereabouts unknown amid Sudan chaos

CAIRO (AP) — An attack on the prison holding deposed Sudanese strongman Omar al-Bashir has raised questions about his whereabouts as the country’s two top generals battle for power. The military says he is being held in a secure location, while the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces allege that the military “forcibly evacuated” the facility, part of a plan to restore al-Bashir to power. Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for three decades despite wars and sanctions, was overthrown during a popular uprising in 2019. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide during the conflict in Sudan’s western Darfur region in the 2000s.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.