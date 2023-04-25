Minnesota Legislature considering 2 gun control proposals
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota House is considering a “red flag law” to allow the temporary confiscation of guns from people judged to be an immediate threat to themselves or others, as well as another proposal for expanded background checks for firearms transfers. The two gun-safety measures were part of a wide-ranging public safety bill that lawmakers are expected to debate late into the night Tuesday before ultimately passing it. But it’s not clear yet if either of the gun measures can get through the Minnesota Senate and make it to the desk of Gov. Tim Walz, who has pledged to sign them if they do.