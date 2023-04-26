Abortion-ban ordinances gain ground in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A small town near Albuquerque in New Mexico has adopted an ordinance that prohibits distribution of abortion medication or supplies by mail. The ordinance won approval Wednesday by a 4-1 vote of the town commission in Edgewood. It extends a wave of local government restrictions on abortion in five other communities in eastern New Mexico. The ordinances have been blocked by the state Supreme Court while it considers a challenge by the state’s Democratic attorney general. State abortion laws in New Mexico are among the most liberal in the country. New Mexico is increasingly seen as a destination for abortion patients traveling from states including Texas that have banned abortion, or those imposing major restrictions.

