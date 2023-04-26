Beavis and Butt-Head return as wonderfully moronic as ever

NEW YORK (AP) — The 1990s are making a comeback, with scrunchies acceptable again, “Night Court” back on TV and fanny packs and flannel all the rage. But it’s not the ’90s until two of the most idiotic teenagers on TV return, sniggering along the way. That’s right, Beavis and Butt-Head — forever un-matured — are on the streaming platform Paramount+ these days, still mocking culture and saying things like, “That cloud looks like a butt.” The targets have changed even if some show principals have not. If something is already funny, it’s usually not a good target. And being overexposed is usually a green light.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.