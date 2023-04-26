Biden, Yoon warn N. Korea on nukes, unveil deterrence plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and South Korea’s Yoon Suk Yeol have unveiled a new plan to counter North Korea’s persistent nuclear threat. The leaders announced the new agreement Wednesday. It includes plans to periodically dock U.S. nuclear-armed submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades, bolster training between the two countries, and more. The declaration was unveiled at a moment of heightened anxiety as North Korea has increased its pace of ballistic missile tests. Biden said “a nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable” and would “result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action.”

By AAMER MADHANI, COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

