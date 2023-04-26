Ex-Harvard prof sentenced, fined for lying about China ties

BOSTON (AP) — A former Harvard University professor convicted of lying to federal investigators about his ties to a Chinese-run science recruitment program and failing to pay taxes on payments from a Chinese university was sentenced Wednesday to supervised release and ordered to pay more than $83,000 in restitution and fines. Charles Lieber, the former chair of Harvard’s department of chemistry and chemical biology, was convicted in December 2021. Lieber was sentenced to time served, two years of supervised release — the first six months in home confinement — a $50,000 fine and $33,600 in restitution to the IRS, which has already been paid. Prosecutors sought three months in prison.

