Jolie, Salonga, Chloe Kim glam up state dinner for SKorea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor Angelina Jolie, home improvement duo Chip and Joanna Gaines and Olympian Chloe Kim are among scores of people from politics, business, sports and entertainment who are gathering at the White House for a black-tie dinner with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Yoon is on a state visit at President Joe Biden’s invitation to celebrate his country’s 70-year alliance with the United States. Thousands helped welcome Yoon to the White House earlier Wednesday. Dinner will be a more intimate affair for those joining the presidents and their wives for crabcakes, beef ribs and banana splits. It’s an American menu with Korean touches.

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

