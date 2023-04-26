Kansas sets trans athlete rule; gender-affirming care saved
By JOHN HANNA
AP Political Writer
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas board is telling high schools and middle schools that must see transgender athletes’ first birth certificates to decide what teams they can join. The Kansas State High School Activities Association wrestled with that issue Wednesday as an effort in the Legislature to end gender-affirming care for transgender minors failed. The KSHSAA’s executive board replaced a policy allowing case by case decisions about transgender athletes with one that says transgender girls will not be allowed to compete on girl’s teams starting July 1 in line with a new state law. Meanwhile, the Kansas Senate narrowly failed to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of a bill against gender-affirming care for minors.