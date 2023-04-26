Pakistan says 2 soldiers, 6 police officers killed in raids

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police say a firefight erupted during a raid of a suspected hideout of hostage-takers in the country’s south and six officers were killed. Separately, a military operation against militants in northwestern Pakistan killed two soldiers and two militants. The raid in southern Sindh province was part of an ongoing operation against criminal gangs there and in eastern Punjab province. Security forces backed by troops have arrested dozens of suspects in recent weeks. Also on Wednesday, a firefight in Tirah, a former militant stronghold in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that borders Afghanistan, left two soldiers and two militants dead.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.