US files charges in Michigan over diesel engine tampering

DETROIT (AP) — Federal authorities in Michigan have filed charges against 11 people in a scheme to defeat air-pollution rules by tampering with software and hardware in heavy-duty diesel engines. Records show nine of the 11 have agreed to plead guilty, along with three companies. Diesel Freak LLC, based in Gaylord, has agreed to pay a $750,000 fine. Accurate Truck Service, based in Grand Rapids, and a related company, Griffin Transportation, have each agreed to pay $500,000. The government says modifying engines to beat pollution rules can result in a “dramatic increase” in diesel emissions.

