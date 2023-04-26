WVa GOP governor to reveal plans amid Senate run speculation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice is set to reveal his 2024 election plans, ending months of speculation about whether he’ll seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Justice is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday evening. The event at a posh resort owned by the governor will be held on his 72nd birthday. Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term as governor. If he runs for Senate, the announcement would set up what could be a hard-fought campaign against two of the state’s most prominent politicians. Manchin has said he plans to decide his future plans in December.

