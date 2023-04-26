Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ya Ya the giant panda has begun its trip to China from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement. The zoo said Ya Ya is being accompanied on its return to China by a veterinarian who will manage the panda’s medical needs and a zoological officer who will handle all husbandry needs. The departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens. Ya Ya was joined in Memphis by Le Le, who died in February.

