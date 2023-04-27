Another Kenyan pastor arrested over deaths of followers

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have arrested another popular pastor and closed his church on the Indian Ocean coast as the number of deaths linked to a cult in the area rose to 103. Pastor Ezekiel Odero “is being processed to face criminal charges related to mass killing of his followers,” according to a statement Thursday from the interior minister. Another local pastor, Paul Mackenzie, is already under investigation, accused of directing his followers to fast until death. Police have been exhuming bodies from Mackenzie’s ranch.

