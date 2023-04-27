Biden greets hundreds of kids on Take Our Kids to Work Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has greeted hundreds of children at the White House for Take Our Kids to Work Day. The president fielded a range of questions during his appearance on the South Lawn. The kids asked a range of questions, from what he ate for breakfast on Thursday to what he does all day. Biden answered one question by saying he may be the “dullest” president ever because he’s known around Washington for two things: the Ray-Ban sunglasses he wears a lot and his love of chocolate chip ice cream. He ate a scrambled egg and bacon croissant sandwich for breakfast.

