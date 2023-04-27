Railroad workers rescue 3-year-old from tracks in New York

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say a New York railroad conductor sprinted to scoop up a 3-year-old boy who had wandered onto the tracks. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says engineer William Kennedy was the first to see the boy April 6 on Metro-North Railroad tracks north of New York City. He sent out an emergency radio message and a northbound train proceeded slowly until the crew could spot the child. Assistant conductor Marcus Higgins jumped down and rescued the boy. The child was reunited with his mother and sister. The mother says her son has autism and is nonverbal.

