West Virginia Gov. Justice running for Manchin’s Senate seat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he’s running for Democrat Joe Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Justice ended months of speculation with the announcement on his 72nd birthday Thursday at a posh resort he owns in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Earlier Thursday, Justice’s campaign filed a statement of organization for a Senate run on the Federal Election Commission’s website. It sets up what could be a hard-fought campaign against two of the state’s most prominent politicians. Manchin has said he’ll decide his future political plans in December. First, Justice will have a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney.

