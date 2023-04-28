Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:15 PM

Bill allows DeSantis to run for president while governor

By CURT ANDERSON
Associated Press

Republican Ron DeSantis would not have to resign as Florida governor in order to run for president if he chooses under a bill given final approval in by the GOP-dominated state Legislature. The measure, attached to a much broader elections bill that passed Friday, would carve out an exemption to Florida law requiring anyone seeking office to resign from one they already hold after qualifying as a candidate. Only an officeholder running for U.S. president or vice president would not have to resign. Supporters portrayed the decision as purely a clarification and not intended specifically for DeSantis, who has not announced a presidential bid but is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the coming weeks.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content