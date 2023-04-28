Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:45 AM

French actor Eva Green wins $1M in spat over ‘B movie’

By BRIAN MELLEY
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — French actor Eva Green has been awarded $1 million by a British court in her dispute over the collapse of a project she feared was destined to become a “B movie” that could ruin her career. A judge in London’s High Court ruled Friday in favor of Green in her lawsuit against the producers of “A Patriot,” a sci-fi thriller that folded in 2019. The film production company countersued and portrayed Green as a diva who made excessive demands and torpedoed the project. The high court judge ruled that she was entitled to her 810,000 pound fee. He dismissed the counterclaim.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content