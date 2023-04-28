French actor Eva Green wins $1M in spat over ‘B movie’

LONDON (AP) — French actor Eva Green has been awarded $1 million by a British court in her dispute over the collapse of a project she feared was destined to become a “B movie” that could ruin her career. A judge in London’s High Court ruled Friday in favor of Green in her lawsuit against the producers of “A Patriot,” a sci-fi thriller that folded in 2019. The film production company countersued and portrayed Green as a diva who made excessive demands and torpedoed the project. The high court judge ruled that she was entitled to her 810,000 pound fee. He dismissed the counterclaim.

