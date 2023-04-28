German capital sees 10th day of provocative climate protests

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists are staging a 10th straight day of protests in Berlin. They blocked key roads during rush hour and brought parts of the German capital to a standstill on Friday. Members of the group Last Generation glued themselves to the road and caused long traffic jams for commuters driving into the city. The group is trying to draw attention to the threat of global warming and the need for governments to step up measures to curb greenhouse gas emissions. Last Generation has acknowledged that its protests are provocative but argues that creating friction can encourage debate about climate change. Some German politicians have called for tougher police measures and sentences against the activists.

