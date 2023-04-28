Heavy clashes rock Sudan’s capital despite truce extension

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese residents say heavy explosions and gunfire rocked parts of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county’s rival top generals. The military and the Rapid Support Forces traded accusations of violating the ceasefire on Friday. Turkey also said one of its evacuation aircrafts was hit by gunfire outside Sudan’s capital city, with no casualties. The escalation comes hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour extension of the truce, apparently to allow foreign governments complete the evacuation of their citizens from the chaos-stricken African nation. Multiple short truces have not stopped the fighting.

