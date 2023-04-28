Italy ends probe of alleged aid to pro-Russia politicians

ROME (AP) — Italian state TV says Milan prosecutors have dropped their investigation of lobbyists allegedly seeking Russian money for right-wing leader Matteo Salvini’s pro-Moscow party. It reported Thursday evening that the investigators found they had no grounds to continue the probe against three Italians, including a close associate of Salvini. Salvini is the leader of the League party, which is a coalition partner in Italy’s right-wing government. The alleged 2018 scheme aimed to buy oil at a discount from a Russian energy company, then sell it at full price to Italian energy giant ENI. Some $64 million in profit would have allegedly gone in great part to the League’s coffers. Corriere della Sera reported Friday that prosecutors concluded no such deal occurred.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.