North Dakota’s abortion ban bill becomes veto-proof

North Dakota state senators overwhelmingly passed a bill that would ban abortion at all stages of pregnancy. Narrow exceptions would be granted for rape and incest up to six weeks of pregnancy. It would be one of the strictest abortion bans in the country. Supporters say the bill would further the state’s mission to protect all human life, whereas opponents say it would have dire consequences for women and girls. The bill passed the Senate and House with veto-proof majorities, so it could become law without the governor’s approval. It’s been less than a year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed more than a dozen states to effectively ban abortion.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

