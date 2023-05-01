Fraught US-Israel ties on display as Knesset reconvenes

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli lawmakers will reconvene after a month-long parliament recess, resuming the fight over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary. The plan has split Israelis and drawn concern from Israel’s most important ally, the United States. The tensions will be on full display when the highest-ranking Republican politician in the U.S., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, addresses the Knesset later on Monday. It’s the first such speech in more than two decades. McCarthy’s address is seen as a pointed jab at Democratic President Joe Biden who has publicly voiced concern about the legal overhaul. He has also so far denied Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a typically customary invitation to the White House.

