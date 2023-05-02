Climate talks see push for global renewable energy target
By FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Germany has called for governments around the world to work on setting an ambitious target for renewable energy that would “ring in the end of the fossil fuel age” and help prevent dangerous global warming. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told delegates at the start of a two-day conference in Berlin on Tuesday that she wanted to “open the debate” on setting a goal for renewables at this year’s U.N. climate summit in Dubai. Her proposal flips the script on previous efforts to set a deadline for phasing out all fossil fuels, which face stiff resistance from major oil and gas exporting nations.