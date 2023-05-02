Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan’s main seaport

CAIRO (AP) — Exhausted Sudanese and foreigners are joining growing crowds at Sudan’s main seaport. They are waiting to be evacuated from the chaos-stricken nation after more than two weeks of fighting that has turned the capital into a ghost town. Others have packed buses and trucks heading to Sudan’s northern border with Egypt. Since fighting between two rival generals began, fierce clashes have taken place in residential areas of Khartoum and the neighboring city of Omdurman, just across the Nile River. The sounds of gunfire and explosions were heard again Tuesday. The fighting has displaced at least 334,000 people inside Sudan, and sent tens of thousands more to neighboring countries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.