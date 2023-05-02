Overhaul of Supreme Court ethics runs into GOP opposition
By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are promising to pursue stronger ethics rules for the Supreme Court in the wake of reports that Justice Clarence Thomas participated in luxury vacations and a real estate deal with a top GOP donor. Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says lax ethical standards have created a lack of public confidence in the Supreme Court. He says because the court will not act, “Congress must.” Republicans say the hearing is merely an effort to destroy the reputation of Thomas, one of the staunchest conservative voices on the court. Their opposition signaled the unlikelihood of Congress passing legislation on the matter.