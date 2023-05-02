Russian defense chief wants wartime missile output doubled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense chief is urging a state company to double its missile output, as a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive looms and both sides in the 14-month war reportedly feel an ammunition crunch. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, speaking at a meeting with top military brass, said Tuesday the state-owned Tactical Missiles Corporation had been fulfilling its contracts in a timely manner. But, he added, “right now it is necessary to double the production of high-precision weapons in the shortest possible time.” The U.K. defense ministry noted in an assessment that “logistics problems remain at the heart of Russia’s struggling campaign in Ukraine.” It added: “Russia does not have enough munitions to achieve success on the offensive.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.