8 people die in overnight fire in Czech city of Brno

PRAGUE (AP) — Police says eight people have died in an overnight fire in the second largest city in the Czech Republic. The fire broke out about two hours after midnight in Brno, located 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Prague. Czech public television says those who have died were likely homeless people in a shelter. The rescuers say they didn’t find any injured people. Police and firefighters have been investigating the cause of the blaze.

