Iowa Democrats’ plan: Hold 1st caucuses, report votes later

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Democrats are proposing a novel way to get around their demotion from the leadoff spot on the party’s presidential nominating calendar: They would still put on the first-in-the-nation caucuses but would be open to withholding the results until after other states have their contests. The creative approach is the latest effort by the Iowa Democratic Party to claw back the prized slot it held for nearly 50 years until chaos during the state’s 2020 presidential caucuses led the Democratic National Committee to reorder the calendar. The DNC declined to comment Wednesday on the Iowa proposal.

