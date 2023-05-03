Wheels in motion for next Philly Naked Bike Ride in August

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — If you’re eager for another nude bike ride through the City of Brotherly Love, keep your shirt on — for now. The next Philly Naked Bike Ride is coming Aug. 26. Organizers of the annual jaunt to promote fuel conservation and positive body image said Wednesday they are holding the starting location and route under wraps and will disclose them the day before. Previous rides have zipped past Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Rocky sprinted up the steps. The 10-mile ride draws about 3,000 bikers in the buff, hoping to encourage people to bike more and embrace nudity.

