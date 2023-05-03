Zelenskyy seeks more firepower for Ukraine in Finland visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Helsinki for talks with the prime ministers of four Nordic countries as part of his effort to secure greater firepower for his country’s armed forces as they figure out how to dislodge Russian troops from occupied areas of Ukraine. The Nordic countries have been among Kyiv’s strongest backers since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and Nordic officials appeared minded to provide more aid to beat back the Kremlin’s ambitions. Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen said: “There is still an urgent need for military support to ensure that the Ukrainians stand as strong as possible in the fight against Russia.”

