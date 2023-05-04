Artificial intelligence market faces review from UK watchdog

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog is opening a review of the artificial intelligence market, focusing on the technology underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT. The Competition Markets Authority said Thursday that it will look into the opportunities and risks of AI as well as the competition rules and consumer protections that may be needed. Artificial intelligence’s ability to mimic human behavior has dazzled users but also drawn attention from regulators and experts around the world concerned about its dangers. The U.K. watchdog says the goal of the review is to help guide the development of AI to ensure open and competitive markets that don’t end up being unfairly dominated by a few big players.

