As deadline passes, Brazil aims to seize unregistered guns

SAO PAULO (AP) — President Jair Bolsonaro tried to convert a country with few weapons into one where firearm ownership and lack of regulation meant personal freedom. Now, his successor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been moving to undo Bolsonaro’s pro-gun policies, and that started with requiring gun owners to register their weapons with police. After initial resistance, he started seeing success. But authorities said Thursday that more than 6,000 restricted-use guns previously registered with the army, and which include assault rifles, were not presented to police by yesterday’s deadline. Brazil’s Justice Minister Flávio Dino says they are likely to have been diverted to criminals, and are now targets for investigation and potential seizure.

