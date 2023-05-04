Australia PM to give allegiance to king but wants president

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will declare his allegiance to King Charles III at the monarch’s coronation. However, he believes Australia should have its own head of state. Albanese voted in a failed referendum in 1999 for an Australian citizen to replace the British monarch as head of state. Albanese said Friday he accepts that a majority of Australians chose for the country to remain a constitutional monarchy. The prime minister says he’ll reflect that sentiment when he attends the king’s coronation Saturday in London. Some Australians have urged Albanese to remain silent when the Archbishop of Canterbury invites the congregation at Westminster Abbey to take the oath of allegiance to the king. But Albanese said he would follow protocol by taking the oath.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.