Napoli fans again prepare to celebrate Italian soccer title

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans are preparing to celebrate the Italian league soccer title for the third time in five days. Napoli can seal its first Serie A title in more than three decades if it wins or draws at Udinese later in the day. Diego Maradona led the southern club to its only two league championships in 1987 and 1990. Napoli missed out on a chance to clinch the title when it was held to a 1-1 draw by Salernitana on Sunday. The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples will be open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens.

