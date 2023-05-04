Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days
By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC
Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television reported early Friday that police have arrested a man suspected of killing at least eight people and wounding 13 in the Balkan country’s second mass killing in two days. The report said that the man, identified by initials U.B., was arrested near the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Belgrade. There was no immediate confirmation from the police. Reports of the arrest followed an all-night search by hundreds of police, who sealed off an area south of Belgrade where the shooting took place late Thursday.