Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television reported early Friday that police have arrested a man suspected of killing at least eight people and wounding 13 in the Balkan country’s second mass killing in two days. The report said that the man, identified by initials U.B., was arrested near the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of Belgrade. There was no immediate confirmation from the police. Reports of the arrest followed an all-night search by hundreds of police, who sealed off an area south of Belgrade where the shooting took place late Thursday.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.