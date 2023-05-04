Worker killed in Massachusetts pharmaceutical plant blast

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A worker was killed Thursday when a powerful explosion tore through a pharmaceutical chemical plant in Massachusetts. The fire department did not publicly identify the person who died, but said crews recovered the body from the building. A U.S. senator is calling for increased accountability. The explosion happened around 1 a.m. at the Sequens/PCI Synthesis plant in Newburyport. Video shows most of the roof torn off the building. The company says four workers were released from the hospital uninjured. It isn’t yet known what caused the explosion, but the company has been cited with previous safety violations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.