Zelenskyy wants Putin trial; Russia accuses US on drones

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ukraine and Russia have pressed their wartime rhetoric as both their countries reported new drone attacks. During a visit to the Netherlands, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed confidence Thursday that Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin would be convicted at the international war crimes court based there. Putin’s spokesman alleged the U.S. was behind what Russia claimed was a Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin a day earlier. A U.S. National Security spokesman called the allegation “ludicrous.” Ukraine’s military said that three Russian drones that hit the southern city of Odesa had “for Moscow” and “for the Kremlin” written on them, seemingly implying they were sent in retaliation. Russian media said drones hit oil facilities in southern Russia.

By MIKE CORDER and AAMER MADHANI Associated Press

