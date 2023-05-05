CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is resigning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to make a transition. She sent a resignation letter to President Joe Biden and announced the decision at a CDC staff meeting Friday. Her last day will be June 30. Walensky was previously an infectious-diseases specialist at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. She had no experience running a government health agency when she was sworn in on the first day of the Biden administration.

