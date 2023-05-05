Ex-Ohio Lottery director conduct toward staff found improper

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent investigation released Friday determined that the sudden resignation last month of Ohio’s lottery director came after he inappropriately touched two employees and sent texts “expressing inappropriate fondness and innuendo.” The review by Zashin & Rich law firm has determined that Pat McDonald’s behavior violated Ohio Lottery Commission policy against inappropriate conduct in the workplace. The firm was enlisted by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Its probe also found that McDonald’s assistant lottery director had knowledge of his inappropriate behavior but failed to take action. That person is being reassigned to a non-supervisory position with lower pay at a different state agency.

