Group led by China, Russia criticizes global institutions

PANAJI, India (AP) — Foreign ministers from a group of nations led by China and Russia have criticized the ability of world institutions to resolve geopolitical problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, and said their organization should do more to address such challenges. India’s foreign minister said in remarks at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization that the crises have hit developing nations the hardest. He said they have “exposed a credibility and trust deficit in the ability of global institutions to manage challenges in a timely and efficient manner.” Russia and China founded the group in 2001 as a counterweight to U.S. alliances across East Asia to the Indian Ocean.

