Gunman kills 8 in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Authorities say a gunman has killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages. Thursday’s shooting shook a nation still in the throes of grief over a mass killing a day earlier. Police arrested a suspect Friday after an all-night manhunt. The second shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in the capital. The bloodshed sent shockwaves through a Balkan nation scarred by wars, but unused to mass murders.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

