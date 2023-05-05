Mali’s junta releases timeline for constitutional referendum
By BABA AHMED
Associated Press
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military junta says that it’s organizing a referendum on a new constitution for June 18. The move is a key step towards a return to constitutional rule and a new presidential elections expected next year in the West African state. The referendum will allow voters to choose to either accept or reject a draft already contested by political opponents. It was due to have been conducted in March but was postponed. The announcement on Friday of the new date was made on national television by the government spokesman.