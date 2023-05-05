Random shooting leaves 12-year-old Florida boy dead at store

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A gunman fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded another man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida convenience store. Broward Sheriff’s deputies said 29-year-old Darren Rosenthal apparently shot his victims at random at a suburban Fort Lauderdale 7-Eleven late Thursday. They say he had no connection to either. Witnesses said the wounded man was sitting in his car when Rosenthal shot him in the neck. Rosenthal then went inside the store and shot the boy, who was buying ice cream. He then shot himself. The victims’ names were not released. The wounded man’s condition was also not released.

